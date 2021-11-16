Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Short Interest Update

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HCNEU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,085. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Get Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.