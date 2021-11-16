Jayshree Ullal Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total transaction of $12,456,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total transaction of $12,573,120.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $528.17. The company had a trading volume of 354,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,380. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.08 and a 1-year high of $536.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.36.

Arista Networks’s stock is going to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

