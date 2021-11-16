Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $26,750.63 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Finbar Larkin sold 63 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $8,474.13.
Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.96. 401,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,068. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
