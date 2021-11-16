Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $26,750.63 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Finbar Larkin sold 63 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $8,474.13.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.96. 401,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,068. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

