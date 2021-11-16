Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 259.1% from the October 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JBS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. JBS has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

