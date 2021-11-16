Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 259.1% from the October 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JBS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. JBS has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $14.75.
About JBS
