Jefferies Financial Group Raises SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $26.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of SOFI opened at $22.92 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $250,986 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 363,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,112,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

