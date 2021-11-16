Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TELA Bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,350 shares of company stock valued at $290,965. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

