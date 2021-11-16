Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

