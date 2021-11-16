John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 88.6% in October

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 17,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

