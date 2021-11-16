John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.42. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $171.73.

