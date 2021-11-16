John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Grows Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $635,671.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,179 shares of company stock worth $171,647,932.

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Shares of COIN opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.15. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

