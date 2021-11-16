Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $79.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 102,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after purchasing an additional 489,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

