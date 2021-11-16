Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.59. The company has a market capitalization of $430.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

