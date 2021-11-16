Joseph Stilwell Acquires 9,115 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 11,425 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $60,209.75.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12.

NYSE:KFS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 22,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

