Joseph Stilwell Acquires 9,115 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.75.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 11,425 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $60,209.75.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12.
NYSE:KFS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 22,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $5.80.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
