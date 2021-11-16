JOYY (YY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. JOYY has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

