JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $179,000 Stock Position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Milestone Scientific worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.