JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 18,179 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

