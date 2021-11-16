JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

