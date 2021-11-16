JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,800 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,767.50 ($49.22).

LON:DGE traded up GBX 84.78 ($1.11) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,901.78 ($50.98). The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market cap of £90.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,577.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,485.39. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,693 ($35.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

