JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,551 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 54.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 94.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $470.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.