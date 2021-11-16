JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

JMST opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

