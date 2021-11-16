Julie Marie O’daniel Sells 3,537 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Marie O’daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,960. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 110,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

