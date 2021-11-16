Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $268.03

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 268.03 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 262.80 ($3.43). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 263.20 ($3.44), with a volume of 353,239 shares traded.

JUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In other news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 33,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £87,659 ($114,527.04). Also, insider Dale Jane Murray bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £107,600 ($140,580.09).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

