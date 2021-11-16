Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

GRUB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,865 shares during the period.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.