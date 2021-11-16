K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

KNTNF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of KNTNF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 96,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,871. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

