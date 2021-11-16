Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,371.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

