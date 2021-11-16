Kaltura (KLTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR) recently:

11/9/2021 – Kaltura was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

11/4/2021 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kaltura Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,933,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

