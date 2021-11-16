Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Laurie J. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $138,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.82. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

