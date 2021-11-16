Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Holdings Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $138,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $294,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,550 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.82. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

