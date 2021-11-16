Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of KEG.UN stock opened at C$15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.96, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.52. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$9.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.71.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
