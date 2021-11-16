Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KELYA. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

KELYA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,452. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

