KeyCorp Comments on California Resources Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

CRC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CRC opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. California Resources has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 396.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,699,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,489,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock worth $83,810,664 in the last 90 days.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

