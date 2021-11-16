KeyCorp Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $84.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78. AECOM has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.