Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $88,900.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 126,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $634.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
