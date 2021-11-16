Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $88,900.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 126,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $634.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

