KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,927,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,825,000 after acquiring an additional 165,203 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $413.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.75 and its 200-day moving average is $332.84. KLA Co. has a one year low of $236.01 and a one year high of $419.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

