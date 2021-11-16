KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.65.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $413.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $419.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.