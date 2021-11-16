Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Purchases C$94,500.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 654,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,434,466.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 4,300 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.36 per share, with a total value of C$23,048.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$97,020.00.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock remained flat at $C$5.26 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 718,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,544. The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.30. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.86.

GUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.