Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €31.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

