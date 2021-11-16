Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $35.09 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

