Kopion Asset Management LLC Sells 13,858 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up approximately 7.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after acquiring an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

