KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,406,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,355,000 after buying an additional 251,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,890,000 after buying an additional 514,391 shares during the period.

KWEB traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 494,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,009. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $104.94.

