Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 1,186,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 142.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 481,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

KRON opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

