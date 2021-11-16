Kryll (KRL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.97 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Kryll has a market cap of $91.21 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004060 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00222279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010402 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

