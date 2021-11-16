KS Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

