KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KULR Technology Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,537. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on KULR Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.