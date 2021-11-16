Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $70.66 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $673.39 million, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 48.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

