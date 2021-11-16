Kwmg LLC Acquires 5,906 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

