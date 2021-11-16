Kwmg LLC Buys 3,040 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.73 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.