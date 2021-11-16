Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

