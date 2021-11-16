Kwmg LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 131.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

