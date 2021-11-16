L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Lessened by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.91. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

